Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Crown were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CCK opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.72.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

