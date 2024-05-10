Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 300 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,271,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,189,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $135.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

