VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at $172,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX opened at $55.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $365.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $88.48.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

