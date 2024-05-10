5,070 Shares in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,207,000 after buying an additional 26,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 366,117 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,744,000. Boone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 13.4% in the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 568,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 28,784 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Stock Up 3.7 %

QTRX opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $654.79 million, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.41. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $371,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

