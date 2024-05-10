Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 487 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 37.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.19.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $517.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.14 and its 200-day moving average is $429.19.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

