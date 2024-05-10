2,702 Shares in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $214,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $239,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of JBT opened at $93.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.87. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $88.03 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBT. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JBT

About John Bean Technologies

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.