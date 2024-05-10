Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $225,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $35.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

