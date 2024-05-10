Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Markel Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the third quarter worth $1,738,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,636.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,499.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,449.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,644.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

