L.M. Kohn & Company Increases Stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company owned 0.08% of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 251.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 79,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth $123,000.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Price Performance

BUFR remained flat at $28.45 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 853,834 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

