Newport Trust Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Newport Trust Company LLC cut its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 585,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,830,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,786,000 after acquiring an additional 59,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,630,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,992,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 28.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 83,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2,226.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 314,937 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $30.32. 149,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,549. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $288.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMK. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Trustmark from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Stories

