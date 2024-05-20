L.M. Kohn & Company Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 6,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in McDonald’s by 12.3% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 25,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,697 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $4.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $267.87. 2,526,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.