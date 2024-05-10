Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Materion were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,311,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the third quarter worth approximately $20,614,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 675,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,819,000 after acquiring an additional 86,134 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $5,944,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,016,000 after purchasing an additional 35,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Materion from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTRN

Materion Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.80. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $145.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $385.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.84 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Materion Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.