Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 383,206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after buying an additional 37,056 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 764,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,667,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,023,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

