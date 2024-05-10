Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Block by 173.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Block during the third quarter worth about $641,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Block by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Block by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.78. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 95.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.18%. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.55.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

