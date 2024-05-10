Research Analysts Set Expectations for Green Thumb Industries Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $278.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.07 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $12.81 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

