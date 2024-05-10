British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

