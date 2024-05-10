British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.
British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
Further Reading
