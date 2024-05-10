Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Manchester United Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.18 and a beta of 0.70. Manchester United has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $26.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.32. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 912.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter worth $309,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

