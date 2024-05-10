Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Banco Santander from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

SAN opened at $5.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.1027 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Banco Santander by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 35,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

