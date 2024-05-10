Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Benchmark

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.50.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $110.87 on Monday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in Baidu by 60.5% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 75,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 28,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

