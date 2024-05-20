FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GE traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.20. 312,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.21. The company has a market cap of $176.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.76 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Argus raised their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.21.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

