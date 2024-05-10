Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of GAIA stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $97.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.31.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
