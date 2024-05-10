Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $97.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Gaia by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

