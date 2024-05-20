Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.08

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 200069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 1,135.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130,905 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

