FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 110 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 42.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 82.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $314.17. 74,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,740. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $168.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.36 and a 200-day moving average of $284.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

