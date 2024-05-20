Tiff Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 0.1% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger by 745.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.26. 403,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,685,162. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,345 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

