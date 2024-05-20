Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 342 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.18. 174,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,614. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

