Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,275,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.23. 33,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,024. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

