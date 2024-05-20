Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,957,000 after purchasing an additional 171,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $262.59. 275,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,566. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $263.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

