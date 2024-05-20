Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,196,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,956. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.