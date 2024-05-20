Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 4,367 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises about 6.0% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 53,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,725,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 157,214 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

