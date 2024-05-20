Tiff Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.24. 150,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,311. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

