Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Takes $10.54 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 228,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,539,000. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF comprises 7.5% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFIV traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,829. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

