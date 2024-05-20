FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,576,000 after buying an additional 103,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRH by 1,136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after buying an additional 7,892,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,106,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,933,000 after purchasing an additional 937,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.28.
CRH Price Performance
NYSE:CRH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.40. 122,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CRH Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
