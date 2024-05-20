Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 28,511,888 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,511,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,366,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.5% of Norges Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Norges Bank owned 1.13% of Merck & Co., Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.18. 321,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,021,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $332.25 billion, a PE ratio of 145.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day moving average of $118.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

