Insider Selling: Nexxen International Ltd. (LON:NEXN) Insider Sells £162,144.48 in Stock

Nexxen International Ltd. (LON:NEXN – Get Free Report) insider Ofer Druker sold 58,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.47), for a total value of £162,144.48 ($203,699.10).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Ofer Druker sold 23,172 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.25), for a total value of £60,015.48 ($75,396.33).

On Friday, April 5th, Ofer Druker sold 5,710 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.24), for a total value of £14,731.80 ($18,507.29).

Nexxen International Price Performance

Nexxen International stock opened at GBX 234.50 ($2.95) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 214.71. Nexxen International Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 184.50 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 242.99 ($3.05).

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Stories

