Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for SEA (NYSE:SE)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SE. Citigroup raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SEA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.21.

Shares of SE stock opened at $66.01 on Monday. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 12,344.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,327 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in SEA by 17.3% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,510,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $66,411,000 after buying an additional 222,777 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 284,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 102,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

