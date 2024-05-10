Miles Ingrey-Counter Acquires 12 Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter bought 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,234 ($15.50) per share, with a total value of £148.08 ($186.03).

Avon Protection Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Avon Protection stock opened at GBX 1,286 ($16.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of £385.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2,922.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. Avon Protection plc has a 1 year low of GBX 582 ($7.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,289.04 ($16.19). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,104.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 952.71.

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is -5,227.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Avon Protection Company Profile

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

