Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.30.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.56. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 65.60%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

