BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 4,743 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $32,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 45,888.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,750,000 after purchasing an additional 255,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 212.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,726,000 after buying an additional 249,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.5 %

ELV stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $544.91. The stock had a trading volume of 87,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,421. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $547.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $520.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.37. The firm has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Barclays raised their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

