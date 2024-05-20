U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,842 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $827,370,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.50. 1,281,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,376,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

