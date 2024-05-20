Norwegian Cruise Line Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 48,804 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,887 call options.

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after buying an additional 12,313,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,033,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,145,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,028,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

