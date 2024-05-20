Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,131 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.9 %

LLY traded up $7.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $777.20. The company had a trading volume of 487,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $419.80 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $760.66 and a 200-day moving average of $686.14. The company has a market cap of $738.66 billion, a PE ratio of 113.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

