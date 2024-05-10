Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$8.75

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SSL. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.51 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 23.22%. On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1195739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Sandstorm Gold

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 7,800 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,826.40. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

