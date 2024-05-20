BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 0.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $439.72. The company had a trading volume of 113,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

