BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 17,271 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,271 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.5% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 32,572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 84,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 14.9% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,948. The firm has a market cap of $278.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.14 and a 200-day moving average of $272.52. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $589,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $589,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 635,499 shares of company stock worth $184,795,784. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

