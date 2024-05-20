Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 11,048 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 106% compared to the average daily volume of 5,370 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Shares of SILJ traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,674,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,637. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $986.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

