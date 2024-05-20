MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after buying an additional 4,150,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $486,631,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,192 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.86. 654,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,644. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $59.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

