Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000. Synopsys comprises approximately 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $568.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,953. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.20 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $557.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.54.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.