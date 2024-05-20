Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,536 shares of company stock worth $19,245,606 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $119.37. 290,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

