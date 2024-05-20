Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 26,893.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 83,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 82,831 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14,897.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after buying an additional 319,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,486 shares of company stock worth $3,344,599. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.00. 70,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,966. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on J shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

