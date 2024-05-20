Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Boosted by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 34,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 91,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $305.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $284.90 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.67.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

